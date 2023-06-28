Barbie’s ‘Dreamhouse’ gets listed on Airbnb

The extremely pink ‘Barbie’ house is now available to rent for overnight stays ahead of the film’s release next month.

As a part of the extensive promotions for the most hotly-anticipated film of the year, a life-size pink dream house has appeared in Malibu, which fans will be able to rent, to be hosted by the Barbie’s beau, Ken (played by Ryan Gosling in the film).

People can now book a stay at the #Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb starting July 17. pic.twitter.com/09LM237qxK — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 26, 2023

According to the details, the two-storey, oceanfront mansion located in Malibu, California will be available to rent by up to two guests for two one-night stays on July 21-22, and the bookings for the same will open on July 17.

“Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night,” the listing by Ken read on the platform.

Reportedly, the selected guests will get the opportunity to stay in the toy mansion and experience a number of things, including Ken’s wardrobe, the outdoor disco floor, and the infinity pool, absolutely free of charge.

Moreover, the lucky guests will also get to take back a piece of Kendom, i.e. a set of yellow and pink surfboards with them to cherish for life.

‘Barbie’

The Greta Gerwig live-action adaptation of Mattel’s iconic doll, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as main Barbie and Ken, with the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Hari Nef, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou and Will Ferrell.

‘Barbie’ is slated to open in theatres on July 21.

