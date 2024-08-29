Custom icons, pink accessories but no social media apps: Barbie flip phone hits the market

HMD Global, which makes Nokia-branded phones, said it has teamed up with toymaker Mattel to launch the HMD Barbie Phone — a pint-sized pink feature flip phone with a retro design.

The phone, priced at £99, is available starting on Wednesday. The device allows users to make calls and send texts but gives no access to social media apps.

The Barbie-pink keypad has hidden designs featuring palm trees, hearts and flamingos that light up in the dark, the company said.