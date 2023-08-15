Big Payday: How much Margot Robbie will take home for ‘Barbie’?

Want to know how much Margot Robbie will take home for producing Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ and essaying the titular role? Read on.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per an exclusive report from a foreign-based entertainment outlet, the co-producer behind the biggest hit of the season and main lead Margot Robbie is being lavishly rewarded for playing the stereotypical Barbie in Gerwig’s retelling on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

According to the numbers quoted by three individuals, who have knowledge of Robbie’s deal for ‘Barbie’, she is likely to receive a whopping cheque of around $50 million in her salary and Box Office bonuses.

On the other hand, Ryan Gosling is said to be taking home a $12.5 million sum for essaying the iconic doll’s beau Ken in the blockbuster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

Both Warner Bros. and reps for ‘The Suicide Squad’ actor refused to comment on the deal.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’ continues to dominate the domestic Box Office for the fourth consecutive week.

Raking in $78.8 million in ticket sales during the fourth weekend, the live-action adaptation of Mattel’s iconic doll has now earned a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide in less than a month’s run.

Not Barbie but THIS Chinese film performed best on long weekend