Not Barbie but THIS Chinese film performed best on long weekend

A Chinese film, ‘No More Bets’ overtook Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ to become the best-performing title at the worldwide Box Office during the long weekend.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the latest report, Greta Gerwig’s Box Office juggernaut, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the titular characters of Barbie and her beau Ken, failed to come close to the opening weekend collection of the Chinese crime thriller ‘No More Bets’, about a programmer and a model, lured into high-paying recruitment overseas.

According to the numbers quoted by foreign trade analysts, ‘Barbie’ raked in $33.7 million in its domestic ticket sales, in addition to $45.1 million internationally, making its total fourth-weekend collection at the worldwide Box Office $78.8 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boxoffice PRO (@boxofficemagazine)

On the other hand, ‘No More Bets’, which hit theatres on Wednesday, has earned an astonishing $247.5 million already, with $101 million coming from ticket windows in China alone.

Moreover, it is predicted that ‘No More Bets’ will finish its run with over $500 million, making it China’s biggest hit in recent months.

Directed by Shen Ao and executive produced by Ning Hao, ‘No More Bets’ follows the story of a computer programmer (Lay Zhang) and a model (Gina Jin), who were tempted by high-paying recruitment abroad and found themselves duped by a gang who forced them to participate in online fraud.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’ continued to dominate the domestic Box Office for the fourth consecutive week. The live-action adaptation of Mattel’s iconic doll has earned a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide.

Qudsia Ali looks unrecognizable in ‘Barbie’ avatar: See picture