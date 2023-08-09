Qudsia Ali looks unrecognizable in ‘Barbie’ avatar: See picture

Showbiz starlet Qudsia Ali is the latest to join the viral Barbie-core trend with some throwback pictures from a fashion shoot.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Kuch Ankahi’ star Qudsia Ali looked totally unrecognizable in the recently shared picture as she decked up in the signature colour of Barbie for a photo shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qudsia Ali (@qudsiaali)

The solo picture, on her wall, captioned simply with a woman tipping hand emoji, sees Ali in a solid, fuschia-wrapped jumpsuit, which was styled with silver heels and danglers to complement the accents on her dress.

She looked absolutely stunning with her sleek, long, middle-parted hair and chiselled face makeup.

The post was loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qudsia Ali (@qudsiaali)

Previously, showbiz divas including Sarah Khan, Saboor Aly, Hania Aamir, Faiza Khan, Tuba Anwar and others have shared their spin on the wildly popular trend, around the release of Greta Gerwig’s movie retelling of Mattel’s iconic doll.

As for the film, starring Hollywood A-listers Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the epic doll pair, Barbie and Ken respectively, it topped $1 billion in global ticket sales. The movie took in $459 million from domestic theatres and another $572.1 million overseas over the weekend, for a total of $1.0315 billion.

Kinza Hashmi aces the Barbiecore: Watch reel