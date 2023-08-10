Maya Ali has a special message for fans

Actress and model Maya Ali became the latest celebrity to jump onto the ‘Barbie’ social media bandwagon with her latest Instagram post.

Maya Ali shared a collection of her pictures in a pink top on the visual-sharing application.

Following Zainab Shabbir, Sarah Khan, and Sonya Hussyn’s footsteps, the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat‘ said she is not anybody’s ‘Barbie‘ and is living in her own world.

Her Instagram post received love from netizens. It got heartwarming comments from the application’s users.

A user wrote, “But Aap barbie girl hai maya jee (But you are a ‘Barbie‘, Ms. Maya)”. A second called her a “Haseena (beautiful)”, while another praised her hairstyle by calling it “beautiful”.

It is pertinent to mention that Maya Ali shares pictures, and videos of her personal and professional endeavours through the platform. Recently, the actor posted jaw-dropping pictures of her wearing a black shirt with jeans.

Moreover, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a green kurta. She broke the internet with clicks of her in stylish black Eastern wear.

On the acting front, Maya Ali has proved her mettle in the drama industry. The actress won hearts with her sublime performance in ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat‘ and the romantic-comedy movie ‘Parey Hut Love‘.