‘Blessed to have him’: Maya Ali on Wahaj Ali

A-list actor Maya Ali spoke about the bond she shares with her best friend and fellow celebrity, Wahaj Ali.

A day earlier, the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor engaged in a fun Q&A session with her followers on the social platform Instagram and answered some interesting questions regarding Wahaj Ali, Bilal Ashraf and more.

“Let’s have a little chat. I am online to answer as many questions as I can till 4PM. Let’s do this!” Ali wrote in her text story on the photo and video sharing application and was soon bombarded with fun questions from her fans.

In response to a social user who asked, “How is your bonding with Wahaj Ali?” she replied, “I am blessed to have him in my life. He has shown me the true meaning of friendship.” Another fan asked the actor to share her ‘working experience’ with Bilal Ashraf Khan, Ali said, “He is an amazing co star. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him and learned a lot more from him.” Later, the followers got to more personal questions and asked Ali if she has ever suffered a heartbreak, the actor replied in affirmative and said, “Yes, many times.” Moreover, she also answered the question about her marriage and noted that she will get married, when Allah wills. In the final few responses, Ali revealed her academic qualification, favourite PSL team and made a choice between tea or coffee as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maya Ali is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with over seven million followers on the social site.

Apart from her massive fanbase online, the celebrity is loved by millions in real life as well, thanks to her stellar performances in a number of acclaimed dramas and films, including ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.

