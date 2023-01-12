Maya Ali amps up her style game: See pictures

The latest picture gallery of A-list actor Maya Ali in a stylish avatar is viral on social media platforms.

On Wednesday, the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ actor treated her followers on the photo and video sharing application with new photos of herself. Ali did not add any caption to her three-picture gallery except for two fallen leaves stickers.

The diva wore a sleek checkered skirt from Spanish high fashion brand Massimo Dutti and paired it with a solid button-down blouse. She styled the look with a YSL sling bag in her hands and Dior heels for a super stylish yet chic look.

The huge fanbase of the actor on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

Maya Ali is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with over seven million followers.

Apart from her massive fanbase online, the celebrity is loved by millions in real life as well, thanks to her stellar performances in a number of acclaimed dramas and films.

She especially received praise for her portrayal of lead characters in the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.

