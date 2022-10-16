Maya Ali has no ‘Banda’ in her life: Watch video

Film and TV star Maya Ali admitted she has no ‘Banda’ (boy) in her life in the latest video going viral on social media.

‘Pehli si Muhabbat’ star posted a new reel on her account of the photo and video sharing application on Saturday. The selfie clip recorded by Maya Ali with her friends sees the girl gang recreate the viral reel.

“This song is dedicated to my man,” says the celebrity in the video before she went silent. One of her friends questioned, “Where is the song?” to which Ali replied, “Where’s the man?” She later burst into laughter when a song played in the background.

“Dobara nahi pochney ka!! (No one should ask again),” the actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel.

The video was played over a million times on the social platform and received love from her followers in the form of likes and comments.

Maya Ali is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram with over seven million followers.

Apart from her massive fanbase online, the celebrity is loved by millions in real life as well, thanks to her stellar performances in a number of acclaimed dramas and films. She especially received praise for her portrayal of lead characters in the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ and the rom-com flick ‘Parey Hut Love’.

