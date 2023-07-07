How the ‘unimaginable’ Ryan Gosling was cast as Ken? Greta Gerwig spills

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig of the most hotly-anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie revealed how she imagined the ‘unimaginable’ Ryan Gosling as the Ken doll.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with a foreign-based entertainment outlet ahead of the film’s release, Gerwig divulged what it took to convince the Hollywood hunk, Gosling to be his most ‘ridiculous’ on-screen version.

“Well, it was only ever Ryan Gosling, and it was a long journey. Margot [Robbie] and I just wouldn’t take no for an answer,” she replied to the interviewer when asked if there were any alternate choices for the main role.

“From the moment that Margot came to me and I knew we were making this for Margot, I equally knew we were making this for Ryan. And I did not know Ryan at all. I’d never met him. I just was sure, and as soon as I thought of it, it made me so happy,” Gerwig added.

Calling Gosling a ‘secretly comedic actor’, the filmmaker remarked, “Who else could do this? It’s some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

Previously, the ‘La La Land’ actor had also responded to the critics who age-shamed him for taking up the never-done-before role.

Speaking about the earlier trending #notmyken hashtag, Gosling had said, “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with… It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken.”

“Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time’. No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed,” he had slammed.

Greta Gerwig’s live-action adaptation of the iconic Mattel doll, headlined by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the main Barbie and Ken, is slated to open in theatres on July 21.

After Vietnam, Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ faces trouble in Philippines