After Vietnam, Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ faces trouble in Philippines

The most hotly-anticipated movie of the year 2023, Greta Gerwig’s live-action adaptation of ‘Barbie’ has been banned in Vietnam, while the Philippines is still weighing the decision to follow.

As reported by foreign news agencies, authorities in Vietnam have banned the screening of the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie, over a scene featuring ‘nine dash line’ – a representation of China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea – which violates the sovereignty of the Asian country.

The director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Vi Kien Thanh confirmed earlier this week that the ban was directed by the National Film Evaluation Council.

Quoting Vi Kien, the state newspaper reported, “We do not grant license for the American movie ‘Barbie’ to release in Vietnam because it contains the offending image of the nine-dash line.”

A day later, the film authorities in the Philippines also threatened to join Vietnam in banning the live-action adaptation depicting the politically sensitive map of Southeast Asia.

Speaking to the media, Senator Francis Tolentino of the country said, “If the invalidated nine-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie Barbie, then it is incumbent upon the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) of the Philippines to ban the same as it denigrates Philippine sovereignty.”

Tolentino also stated that editing out the offensive sequences could be a ‘middle ground’ for the dispute around the movie’s release.

The MTRCB of the Philippines also posted a notice on its website which read: “We confirm that the Board has reviewed the film Barbie today, 04 July 2023. At this time, the assigned Committee on First Review is deliberating on the request of Warner Brothers F.E. Inc. for a Permit to Exhibit.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros is yet to comment on the matter.

‘Barbie’

Led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as main Barbie and Ken, the Warner Bros retelling also features an extensive cast with the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Hari Nef, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou and Will Ferrell.

A Mattel Films, Heyday Films and LuckyChap Entertainment co-production, directed by Greta Gerwig, the rom-com is slated to open in theatres on July 21.

