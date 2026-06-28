Barcode system introduced for water tankers in Karachi

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced the launch of a barcode-based identification and tracking system for all registered water tankers operating in the city.

The move is described as an initiative towards eliminating the illegal water tanker mafia and improving transparency in water distribution.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the mayor said every registered water tanker has been assigned a unique barcode that allows both citizens and authorities to instantly verify whether the vehicle is legally authorised to operate.

کراچی میں واٹر ٹینکرز کیلئے بار کوڈ سسٹم متعارف#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/U3ZajjYBzg — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 28, 2026

According to Wahab, scanning the barcode will provide detailed information about the tanker, including the driver’s name and photograph, the vehicle’s designated route, fitness certification and the source from which the water has been supplied.

“The barcode system will enable citizens to distinguish between registered and illegal water tankers while promoting greater transparency and accountability in Karachi’s water supply network,” he said.

Read more: Speeding water tankers claim three lives in Karachi

The mayor urged residents to scan the barcode on any water tanker delivering water to their homes to confirm its authenticity.

He also encouraged the public to report any tanker found operating without registration or displaying suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

Wahab said the digital verification system has been introduced to regulate tanker operations more effectively, identify unauthorised vehicles and curb the activities of the illegal water tanker mafia, which has long posed challenges to the city’s water supply system.