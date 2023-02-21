Barkhan murders: Marri alliance stages sit-in in Red Zone Quetta

QUETTA: Following the terrifying Barkhan murders, the alliance of Marri tribes including the heirs of the victims staged a sit-in along with the bodies in the Red Zone of Quetta, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The sit-in of the Marri alliance is being led by its chairman Jahangir Marri. While talking to the media, Jahangir Marri said that several tribals were allegedly kept in the private jails of the provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for four years.

He said that the woman – whose dead body was recovered from a well in Barkhan yesterday – gave a statement to do something for her release from the private jail. The alliance’s chairman said that they knocked on all doors but justice was not served from any side.

Jahangir Marri said that the prisoners were murdered yesterday and their bodies were thrown in a well in Barkhan.

READ: BULLET-RIDDLED BODIES OF MOTHER, SONS FOUND FROM WELL IN BARKHAN

Marri said that the police did not register the First Information Report (FIR). He added that Khetran is part of the Balochistan government and they want to demand justice from the Centre. He announced that the sit-in will be continued until the provincial minister Khetran is not arrested.

JIT formed

Balochistan Home Department has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) under the supervision of DIG Loralai Division to probe into the cold-blooded murders in Barkhan.

The Balochistan Home Department appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Loralai Division as the JIT chairman while other members include Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Quetta and the representative of the Special Branch Barkhan.

The five-member JIT will compile the probe report within 30 days.

Barkhan: Dead bodies in a well

Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister, said the victims’ relative said, adding that five more persons were still present in the private prison.

Khetran rejects ‘propaganda’

Reacting to the Barkhan incident, Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that propaganda is being made against him. He said that he is residing in Quetta for 10 days and he has no connection with the incident.

He also rejected the allegations of having any private jail in his constituency. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran ruled out the impression that every sardar or nawab has a private prison in the stronghold.

He asked the media to visit his area and spot any private jails or prison cells.

