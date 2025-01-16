Barrister Gohar confirms meeting with COAS Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Thursday confirmed his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, ARY News reported.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar revealed that the meeting took place in Peshawar and was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The PTI chairman stated, “We presented our entire case to the COAS Asim Munir, and the response from the other side was encouraging.”

This confirmation follows earlier claims by Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan, who claimed Barrister Gohar was present during the meeting with the army chief in Peshawar and appeared to be “behaving very obediently.”

Aimal Wali further claimed that during the meeting, Ali Amin Gandapur momentarily left in frustration but returned after a brief absence.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a charter of demands during the third round of negotiations with the federal government.

Read more: No dialogue if Govt disagrees over judicial commission: Hamid Raza

The document outlines the party’s call for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry to address critical events and ensure transparency in the judicial process.

During the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offered to step down as the committee chairman, but PTI’s Omar Ayub expressed confidence in his leadership. Subsequently, PTI presented a three-page charter detailing its demands.

In the written demands, PTI has demanded of the federal government to establish two commissions. The first would investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI’s chairman’s arrest, while the second would examine incidents occurring between November 24 and 27.

PTI demands that both commissions be chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan and include three judges from the Supreme Court.

The commissions should be formed within seven days through mutual consultation between PTI and the government. Their proceedings must be open to the public and the media, the demand read.