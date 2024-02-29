Barrister Gohar elected unopposed as PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been elected unopposed as the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after other candidates withdrew from the intra-party elections, ARY News reported.

Omar Ayub has also been elected unopposed as the General Secretary while Yasmeen Rashid emerged as President PTI Punjab chapter.

The PTI announced in a statement that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub are declared for the party’s top two positions after the withdrawal phase

The announcement said, “The Federal Election Commissioner will, however, declare the election’s final result on March 3 at the conclusion of the election process.”

The PTI decided to hold intra-party polls after the Supreme Court decision, upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict that that resulted in the party losing its electoral symbol bat.

Meanwhile, Ali Amin Gandapur and Haleem Adil Sheikh have been elected unopposed as Presidents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh respectively.

The election for the Balochistan presidency will be held on March 3 between three candidates.

Earlier, different candidates including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan submitted nomination papers for the chairman slot in the PTI’s intra-party elections.

Ashraf Qureshi, Mohammad Aslam, and Naveed Anjum have also submitted their nomination papers for the post of chairman.

The nomination papers of the 15-member panel headed by secretary general candidate Umar Ayub were also submitted.