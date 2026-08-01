ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday denied reports that party founder Imran Khan has been admitted to a jail hospital.

In a statement posted on X, Barrister Gohar said reports about Imran Khan receiving treatment in a jail hospital for the past few days were incorrect.

He said rumours regarding the PTI founder suffering from high blood pressure or any other illness were baseless.

He added that the clarification was issued after verification from all relevant quarters and that Imran Khan’s family had also been informed about his health situation.

Barrister Gohar said both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were being held in jail unjustly, and demanded that the government ensure proper medical treatment and their release.

He further said Bushra Bibi had been shifted to a hospital on Tuesday night for an eye check-up and was moved back to Adiala Jail after the examination. He added that he was informed about her transfer to the hospital afterwards.

Commenting on recent political developments, Barrister Gohar said he agreed with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement that the prime minister was a “product of Form-47.”

He claimed that not only the prime minister but the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) itself was also a product of Form-47. He alleged that seats won by PTI in Karachi were taken away and given to the PPP.

Barrister Gohar challenged the PPP to a debate, saying he would prove that PTI’s seats had been taken away.

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