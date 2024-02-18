Omar Ayub will become PM if ECP releases form 45 results: Barrister Gohar 

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Omar Ayub Khan would become Prime Minster if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) releases results on the base of Form 45, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar demanded an immediate inquiry of rigging allegations claimed by the Commissioner Rawalpindi division.

It is to be mentioned here that Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha has resigned from his post over accepting responsibility of alleged rigging in elections 2024.

Chattha admitted that the rigging took place in election and candidates who were leading in their constituencies with over 70,000 votes were converted to losers with the help of fake seals under his watch.

Barrister Gohar said the Commissioner when saying that the winning candidates were defeated, he must tell, which candidates were winning. “We were winning the election according to form 45 but later our candidates were defeated with form 47,” PTI leader said.

Barrister Gohar said that the Commissioner’s statement is very serious. “We have to open the Pandora’s Box if we move towards a new election,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder named the party’s secretary general Omar Ayub Khan as a candidate for the prime minister (PM) slot.

Talking to newsmen outside Adiala Jail after meeting the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Asad Qaiser said Omar Ayub Khan will be the party’s candidate for the PM slot.

Omar Ayub Khan, an independent candidate backed by PTI won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-18, Haripur by securing 192,948 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Babar Nawaz Khan who bagged 112,389 votes. The voters’ turn-out remained 49.88%.