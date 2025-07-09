Barrister Saif accuses Maryam Nawaz of Rs10 trillion corruption in Punjab

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Saif, has accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of being involved in massive financial irregularities worth Rs10 trillion, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Barrister Saif, the Punjab government is unable to explain the serious financial mismanagement highlighted in the latest audit report.

He said the lack of response from Punjab authorities clearly indicates widespread corruption and ongoing looting under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership.

He claimed the audit report confirms large-scale corruption linked to the Chief Minister and alleged that Maryam Nawaz is responsible for misusing Rs10 trillion in public funds.

Barrister Saif also alleged that development projects in Punjab are launched only to secure kickbacks, not for the welfare of the people.

He said the public is being misled with empty promises of progress while facing the burden of massive financial scams.

He further added that the audit report only reveals irregularities from the first year and more damaging disclosures are expected in the future.

The statement comes as tensions rise between the PTI-led KP government and the PML-N government in Punjab, with both sides trading serious accusations of corruption and misgovernance.

Earlier, Barrister Saif, criticised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for politicising the Swat incident instead of focusing on genuine relief efforts.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Sunday, Barrister Saif criticised what he termed as “opportunistic politics” by the Punjab leadership in the wake of recent natural calamities.

He stressed that such sensitive matters should not be used for political gain.

Regarding the incident in Swat, he informed that a committee has been formed and has begun investigations into the matter.

Addressing political developments, he asserted that the decision regarding reserved seats poses no threat to the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Our provincial government remains stable and fully functional,” he stated.