Barrister Saif slams Maryam Nawaz for politicising Swat incident

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has criticised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for politicising the Swat incident instead of focusing on genuine relief efforts, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Sunday, Barrister Saif criticised what he termed as “opportunistic politics” by the Punjab leadership in the wake of recent natural calamities.

He stressed that such sensitive matters should not be used for political gain.

Regarding the incident in Swat, he informed that a committee has been formed and has begun investigations into the matter.

Addressing political developments, he asserted that the decision regarding reserved seats poses no threat to the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Our provincial government remains stable and fully functional,” he stated.

He also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of the rule of law in the country, saying, “The Constitution and law have become meaningless in today’s Pakistan.”

Commenting on security issues, Barrister Saif condemned the recent attack on security forces in North Waziristan, terming it deeply concerning and condemnable.

Barrister Saif emphasized that both provincial and federal governments are coordinating efforts to ensure peace and stability across the country.

Read More: CM Maryam says timely assistance could’ve saved lives in Swat

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed sorrow over the tragic deaths of a family during flash floods in the Swat River, describing the incident as “heart-wrenching” and stating that timely assistance could have saved lives.

The disaster, which occurred on June 27, 2025, claimed the lives of 11 tourists, including 10 from Daska in Punjab, six from Mardan, and one local resident of Swat, while three remain missing.

The group from Punjab, was on a leisure trip, enjoying breakfast near the riverbank when a sudden surge of water, triggered by heavy upstream rains, swept them away.

In a statement, CM Maryam Nawaz extended her heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the bereaved families, particularly those from Sialkot, assuring them that they would not be left alone in their grief.