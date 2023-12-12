Barry Keoghan opens up on returning as ‘Joker’ in ‘The Batman – Part II’

Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan discussed the possibility of returning to play the Joker in ‘The Batman‘ sequel reportedly titled ‘The Batman – Part II‘.

Barry Keoghan played an “Unnamed Arkham Prisoner” in the ‘The Batman‘. The fans could only hear him talk as the character was never shown on screen.

It was revealed that the character was the “Joker” in a deleted scene from the film. His performance was well-received by the audience.

Now, Barry Keoghan discussed the possibility of him returning as the infamous character in ‘The Batman – Part II‘. He said it would be an exciting prospect for the fans.

“Um, hmm… I can’t really say anything about that, my man, but I’m, you know… it would be exciting, wouldn’t it? To see the Joker come to life again,” he said.

Barry Keoghan – Flashing a smile similar to that of the character – added, “My smile says it all, you know what I mean?”

Matt Reeves had opened up on whether Joker would be in ‘The Batman – Part II’ in an interview with a gaming news website. He said the fans saw an early days version of the character in the predecessor.

“I don’t know that the Joker would be in the next movie but I can tell you that here’s what you’re seeing, is an early days version of this character, and trouble, as always, is brewing in Gotham,” he said.

‘The Batman – Part II‘ is scheduled to be released on Oct. 3, 2025.

