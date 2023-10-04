Joaquin Phoenix stands alone in rain in new ‘Joker 2’ poster

Director Todd Phillips unveiled a new image of his film ‘Joker 2’ featuring Joaquin Phoenix all alone in rainy Gotham City.

In order to mark the one-year countdown of the anticipated musical sequel of ‘Joker’, titled ‘Folie a Deux’, the film’s director Phillips dropped a fresh new poster of the titular character, essayed by Phoenix, on social media, which features him standing alone in the rain amid the vibrantly-coloured umbrellas.

The OP simply wrote the date in the caption of the picture, along with acknowledgements from fans and supporters. “Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come,” he teased.

Earlier, in April this year, he also updated the eager fans on the completion of the shoot. With the two-picture gallery of the lead cast, fully immersed in their iconic characters, ‘The Hangover’ director announced, “That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom.”

“Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together,” Phillips added.

It is worth mentioning here that Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the titular character in the upcoming sequel, while the actor and popstar, Lady Gaga has been roped in to essay his co-conspirator, Harley Quinn.

Zazie Beetz and Brendan Gleeson also feature in the Todd Phillips directorial in pivotal roles, whereas, Hildur Guðnadóttir has composed the score for the musical sequel to the American psychological thriller.

‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ is set for theatrical release on October 4, 2024.

