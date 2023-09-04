‘Joker 2’ fans are angry for this reason

Producers of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ aka ‘Joker 2‘ – the sequel of the hit 2019 DC Universe film – have come under fire for making the upcoming Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer a musical.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The film followed Arthur Fleck embracing the life of a criminal and mass killer ‘Joker‘ after being shunned and made fun of by society.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for the titular role, will reprise the character. On the other hand, famed singer Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – known by her stage name Lady Gaga – will play Arthur Fleck’s love interest, Harley Quinn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joker Movie (@jokermovie)



The fans were shocked and angry after the film’s composer Hildur Guðnadóttir confirmed it would be a musical.

Hildur Guðnadóttir confirms ‘JOKER 2’ is a musical. “All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music. That’s all I can give away.” (Source: https://t.co/z5VVrVpxBY) pic.twitter.com/OuCYBz5jFN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 1, 2023

His announcement did not sit well with the fans, and they criticized the concept on social media.

So we will have Batman dancing on intense music and finally saying ‘I’m Batman’ 😭 🦇 — Harsh Kothari (@TheHarshKothari) September 2, 2023

Joker was amazing but I don’t know about making it a musical — Next Level (@NextLev8) September 1, 2023

This is a comic book movie. No one wants to see a musical comic book movie. — 🔥In Fer No🔥 (@NextTopMD) September 1, 2023

La La Land 2 — Sarx88 (@Sarx88) September 1, 2023

Many film lovers are optimistic about the project and say it will be as successful and interesting as its predecessor.

Joker 2 being a musical is the greatest creative decision I’ve ever seen in my life — Tr3vor__m8 (@tr3vor__m8) September 2, 2023

Doesn’t necessarily mean music from the actors. Could just mean a lot of music in the background and a lot less dialogue — Mark Anthony Travels (@MarkAnthony2021) September 2, 2023

Watch. Joker 2 will win Academy Awards just like Joker 1. This film series, possibly even a trilogy, will be the most important trilogy behind TDK! Very excited to see Joaquin Phoenix again in the movies! On a side note with Joaquin Phoenix, I’m excited for Napolean too!!! — KrazyKomix Comic Books Store (@krazy_komix) September 2, 2023

Indeed. Well it suits her skill set — SamJReimer (@SamuelStark93) September 2, 2023

I CANNOT wait for joker 2! — Camren (@camrenbicondova) September 2, 2023

‘Joker 2‘ is based on Paul Dini, Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson and Bruce Timm’s characters.

Apart from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey, Mike Houston, George Carroll, Troy Metcalf, G.L. McQueary, Sam Wren Vincent and others.

Todd Phillips returned as director for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux‘. He has co-written the screenplay with Scott Silver.

Related – ‘Joker‘ sequel to get three times more budget than original: reports