‘Joker 2’ fans are angry for this reason

Producers of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ aka ‘Joker 2‘ – the sequel of the hit 2019 DC Universe film – have come under fire for making the upcoming Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer a musical.

The film followed Arthur Fleck embracing the life of a criminal and mass killer ‘Joker‘ after being shunned and made fun of by society.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for the titular role, will reprise the character. On the other hand, famed singer Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – known by her stage name Lady Gaga – will play Arthur Fleck’s love interest, Harley Quinn.

 

The fans were shocked and angry after the film’s composer Hildur Guðnadóttir confirmed it would be a musical. 

His announcement did not sit well with the fans, and they criticized the concept on social media.

Many film lovers are optimistic about the project and say it will be as successful and interesting as its predecessor.

Joker 2‘ is based on Paul Dini, Bill Finger, Bob Kane, Jerry Robinson and Bruce Timm’s characters.

Apart from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the cast also includes Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey, Mike Houston, George Carroll, Troy Metcalf, G.L. McQueary, Sam Wren Vincent and others. 

Todd Phillips returned as director for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux‘. He has co-written the screenplay with Scott Silver. 

