Barry Keoghan is hard launching his new romance European getaway following his split from Sabrina Carpenter.

The Peaky Blinders actor sharing a romantic moment as he walked arm in arm with a mystery blonde outside a local café in Barcelona over the weekend.

Barry appeared in good spirits as the pair strolled through the Spanish streets, stopping for coffee and enjoying time together in public.

The woman, who bore a striking resemblance to pop star Sabrina Carpenter, kept her look casual yet chic in a white vest top, low-rise linen trousers, and black sunglasses as she accompanied Keoghan on the sunny day out.

Barry Keoghan, 33, has been linked to Sabrina Carpenter since 2023, with the pair’s relationship drawing significant public attention before their reported split in 2024.

During their time together, the relationship was frequently in the spotlight, especially after Keoghan appeared in Carpenter’s music video for Please Please Please.

Following their breakup, the actor faced online speculation and rumors, including unverified claims of infidelity, which he has previously denied.

Barry previously had long-term relationships with Shona Guerin (from 2017 to 2020) and Alyson Kierans (from 2021 to 2023). He and Kierans welcomed a son named Brando in 2022.