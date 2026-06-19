‘Bas Tera Saath Ho’ director reflects on adding Quranic verse in Anas–Ansa Nikah scene

The director of Bas Tera Saath Ho, Qasim Ali Mureed, has penned an emotional note after receiving love and appreciation from audiences for the Anas and Ansa Nikkah scene.

In his post, he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and said the appreciation carried special meaning as it was connected to the work of late writer Saira Raza, who passed away in June 2025 following a cardiac arrest.

“This scene carries memories, conversations, dreams, and the heart of someone who never got to see it come alive. I keep wishing Saira Jee could witness the love you all are giving… but maybe there’s comfort in knowing that her words are now living in so many hearts,” he wrote.

Qasim continued, “I’m just so grateful, that you all felt this scene the way I did. You connected with it the way I did while it was on paper, and that means everything. Thank you for so much love and support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Qasim Ali (@qasimalimureed)

The Mere Humsafar director also reflected on the most talked-about scene of Episode 14, where a Quranic verse was overlaid on-screen to beautifully highlight the themes of love, and companionship in marriage during Anas and Ansa’s emotional Nikkah scene.

“I have always felt that if Islam is portrayed as it truly is, there is nothing more beautiful in the world. Its depth, its wisdom, and its countless nuances are beyond remarkable. And why wouldn’t they be? After all, Allah is the finest Writer of all narratives, the One who authors every story with perfect wisdom and purpose,” he added.

Bas Tera Saath Ho – which airs on ARY Digital – stars Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed in the lead roles with supporting performances by Zoya Nasir, Saba Hamid, Shagufta Ejaz and Faran Tahir.