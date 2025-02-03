Basit Ali opens up on Babar Azam opening in Champions Trophy

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has shared his thoughts on star batter Babar Azam’s potential role in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan announced their squad for the tri-nation series and the upcoming tournament on January 31.

While opening batter Fakhar Zaman made a return to the 15-member Pakistan squad, Saim Ayub was left out due to an ankle injury.

At the time of the announcement, National selector Asad Shafiq said that former captain Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel will open the inning for Pakistan according to conditions

Basit Ali has made a strange statement on Babar Azam, suggesting that he will not be under pressure to perform as an opener.

He also expressed hope that Babar Azam will perform in the Champions Trophy.

Ali predicted that Babar’s statements after the tournament will depend on his performance, saying: “If he performs, he will say he played for Pakistan. If he doesn’t perform, he will say he was forcefully made to open.”

“Babar’s place in the team will remain unaffected, irrespective of his performance in the Champions Trophy. I hope Babar performs. If he performs, he will say I played for Pakistan. If he doesn’t perform, he will say I was forcefully made to open,” said Basit on his YouTube channel.

Read More: Wasim Akram backs Babar as opener in Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, Legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram has backed star batter Babar Azam to open the inning for Pakistan in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

“I would like to see [Mohammad] Rizwan as a middle-order batter and maybe ask Babar to open the inning. Babar has a brilliant technique. If he plays 50 overs and scores a hundred, the batting will revolve around him,” he said during a media talk.

Wasim Akram also expressed his surprise over the inclusion of Ashraf, saying, “I wish him all the best, he’s a talented cricketer. But in the past 20 matches, his bowling average is 100, and his batting average is 9”

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.