‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ moves to Amazon Prime Video from HBO Max

The ‘Batman‘ animated project titled ‘Batman: Caped Crusader‘ is moving to Amazon Prime Video after it was cancelled by HBO Max.

HBO Max parted ways with the project as part of a cost-cutting measure.

The voice cast and the plot of ‘Batman: Caped Crusader‘ have not been disclosed yet.

According to a report, J.J. Abrams, along with ‘The Batman‘ director Matt Reeves and the creator of the 1990 superhit show ‘Batman: The Animated Series‘ Bruce Timm are producing it.

It is pertinent to mention that Matt Reeves is also directing the sequel of ‘The Batman’. It was about the superhero exposing the corruption in Gotham City which is connected to his own family while facing a serial killer known as The Riddler.

The superhero film, based on the DC comics’ character, saw Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman while Zoë Kravitz portrayed the character Selina Kyla/Catwoman.

Paul Dano and Colin Farrell were seen as villains Edward Nashton/The Riddler and Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin respectively.

