Battlefield 2042 beta version codes get leaked

The beta version of Battlefield 2042 is slated to be released next month and players reported receiving code right after pre-ordering it.

According to a report, multiple Reddit users had claimed that they got the codes after they registered for the beta on Amazon. A series of posts regarding the code leaks were seen on the micro-blogging platform named Twitter as well.

The leaks made the players believe as if the video gaming giant have already rolled out the codes ahead of the beta version’s release on October 8.

An official gave a clarification on the issue.

This was a simple store front error that incorrectly listed the pre-order offer for PS4. It's being updated now and you'll see the correct details shortly. To confirm: there have been no changes to the pre-order incentives for Battlefield 2042. https://t.co/2BYSV35d9i — Freeman 🇸🇪 (@PartWelsh) September 22, 2021

Thanks to those who helped alert it to myself and the gang – it’ll take a short while to update things but it’ll be sorted in good time 👍 — Freeman 🇸🇪 (@PartWelsh) September 22, 2021

Just had a quick check before I hit the hay – balance in the universe is indeed restored! pic.twitter.com/sxmQuY0xpm — Freeman 🇸🇪 (@PartWelsh) September 22, 2021

He stated that the company has not offered incentives for increasing the sales of beta version.

Earlier, Electronic Arts had announced that the game’s release has been pushed back from October 22 to November 19 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the development team.

“With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players,” the company added.

The game will be releasing on platforms namely PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X along with Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.