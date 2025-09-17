Battlefield 6 battle royale release date leaked ahead of main game

The Battlefield 6 battle royale is expected to launch much earlier than many had anticipated. The new release is being seen as a chance to breathe life back into the franchise and win over disappointed fans.

Battlefield 2042 nearly destroyed the series as it launched in a disastrous state and pushed gameplay changes that fans did not want. Although some ideas such as raising the player count were worth trying, most of the game failed to work. EA then reshaped the entire Battlefield team, bringing in ex-Call of Duty and Titanfall creator Vince Zampella to lead the project and adding more studios to work on Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 now looks to be paying off as it promises a massive launch with a battle royale, a campaign, traditional multiplayer, and custom maps and modes through Portal. There seems to be something for every player and EA is sparing no cost to make Battlefield 6 appeal to a wide audience. Yet, the team at Battlefield Studios has remained mostly silent about the battle royale.

Battlefield 6 battle royale received its first official details last week ahead of a closed playtest. Footage also leaked online, showing how the mode will try to stand out from rivals. Even with that, the developers avoided confirming a launch window. A fresh leak from ModernWarzone, a popular source for shooter news, has now revealed that Battlefield 6 battle royale will arrive on 28 October, only two weeks after the main game’s release.

At present, it is not clear whether the Battlefield 6 battle royale will be free-to-play or linked to the full game purchase. Many believe a free entry is essential for success since the most popular battle royales such as Fortnite and Apex Legends, gained huge player bases by being free, while revenue came through skins and add-ons.

Battlefield’s sixth edition has already confirmed it will avoid unrealistic cosmetics, which may reduce spending compared to rival free games.

This leak suggests Battlefield 6 players will not have to wait long to experience the new mode. With high expectations and a major focus on content, the battle royale could be key to ensuring Battlefield 6 secures a strong return for the series.

