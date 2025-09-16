Fortnite leaks suggest Sonic Adventure 2 could be coming soon

A new leak has revealed that a Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration may be arriving in Fortnite in the near future. The possibility has been mentioned before, but now dataminers claim to have found proof of the plan inside Fortnite files.

Fortnite has turned into a central hub for crossovers, ranging from games to anime, music, film, and even content creators. The trend continues without slowing, and this latest development is one of the clearest signs that something fresh is on the way.

Fortnite Sonic crossover leaks were highlighted by well-known Fortnite leaker Wenso. The discovery shows data pointing to two pairs of Fortnite Kicks designed after the famous Sega series. One design is inspired by Sonic himself, while the other takes after his rival Shadow the Hedgehog. The files surfaced in the latest Fortnite update, although Wenso noted that no shop assets for the Kicks have been added yet.

Players hoping for Sonic and Shadow to arrive as full skins in Fortnite might be disappointed, as the current collaboration appears limited. However, the door remains open for more content beyond Kicks. For now, the focus seems tied to the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog Puma shoe line.

That real-world collection launches on 30 October, which could signal when the items will appear in Fortnite. At present, only textures have been spotted, showing versions of the Sonic and Shadow Puma trainers. Missing from the files are textures for the Tails Puma shoes, also part of the actual collection.

The arrival of the Fortnite Sonic Kicks is expected soon, though the game has plenty of other collaborations running or hinted at. Streamer Kai Cenat will enter Fortnite on 12 September, while another leak hints that IShowSpeed may follow. Other rumours suggest possible Fortnite crossovers with indie co-op REPO, The Binding of Isaac, and even Silent Hill. Meanwhile, a Fortnite Power Rangers event is already live.

These leaks are fuelling speculation that the crossover may link back to Sonic Adventure 2, given the focus on Sonic and Shadow together. Fans of both Fortnite and Sonic will be watching closely to see how deep this partnership runs.

