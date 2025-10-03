EA reveals Battlefield 6 worldwide launch schedule

EA and Battlefield Studios have officially confirmed the global release schedule for Battlefield 6, with the highly anticipated shooter set to go live worldwide on October 10.

The company has shared an infographic highlighting exact launch hours across different time zones, ensuring that players everywhere know precisely when they can jump into Battlefield 6.

According to the details, Battlefield 6 will unlock at 11:00 AM EDT in New York, 8:00 AM PDT in Los Angeles, 4:00 PM BST in London, 8:30 PM in New Delhi, and midnight in Tokyo.

Sydney players will gain access at 2:00 AM AEDT on October 11. The release will be simultaneous, meaning that while the clock shows a different hour in each city, all regions will go live at the same global moment.

It’s almost time 👀 Pre-load #Battlefield6 now* and gear up for next week’s global launch. *Pre-loading not available on Epic. pic.twitter.com/nZIBObS3V9 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) October 3, 2025

Pre-loads for Battlefield 6 are now available across most platforms, with the exception of the Epic Games Store. The game requires around 55 GB of storage space on PC, which is relatively lighter compared to some other large-scale shooters.

Unlike many recent titles offering premium early access, Battlefield 6 will not provide any advanced playtime ahead of its full release. This marks a change from the beta period, which ran at different hours and included limited early entry.

With Battlefield 6 almost ready for launch, fans across the world now have clarity on when they can step onto the battlefield. For those eager to avoid download delays, pre-loading ensures a smooth start as soon as the servers go live.

Earlier, Electronic Arts (EA) revealed the PC system requirements for players to play Battlefield 6 for an optimal experience.

The game has been scheduled to hit the shelves on October 10, four years after the previous entry in the popular military shooter series.

Before the release of the game, developer DICE conducted two Open Beta tests to take players’ input and test the features of the title.

As EA and DICE are gearing up for the Battlefield 6 release, the PC system requirements have been confirmed, revealing that players will need at least an RTX 2060 or RX 5600 XT graphics card and Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 2600, paired with 16GB RAM to run the game.

As per the announced Battlefield 6 PC system requirements;

Players who want the smoothest in-game experience at 4K 60 FPS (on ultra settings) will need to possess an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX graphics card on Core i9-12900k or Ryzen 7 7800X3D, along with 32GB RAM.