Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer refused to comment on Saturday on the reports that he ​could be a surprise addition to Germany’s World Cup ‌squad, but did not rule out a possible international comeback.

xThe 2014 World Cup winner, who retired from the national team after ​Euro 2024, enjoyed a solid season with champions Bayern. ​He signed a contract extension with Bayern on Friday ⁠and the absence of a clear successor for Germany ​has seen his name come up once more.

“No, not right ​now. We stay in touch all year round – just like with other former coaches and officials,” the 40-year-old Neuer said following Saturday’s ​season-ending win over Cologne when asked whether he had ​been in touch with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Asked about a potential World ‌Cup ⁠spot, Manuel Neuer said: “I’m totally relaxed about it. We’re celebrating the championship today. I have a very important German Cup final next week.

“For me (the World Cup) is not an issue ​today. It ​is just nice ⁠to celebrate the league title and to have the match next week.”

Nagelsmann will announce ​Germany’s World Cup squad on May 21.

Manuel Neuer ​and Bayern ⁠narrowly missed out on a spot in the Champions League final, losing to holders Paris St Germain in the semi-finals ⁠last ​week, but they can still win ​the domestic double and face VfB Stuttgart in the German Cup final ​on May 23.