BBL pays tribute to Pakistan’s Zaman Khan with action-packed video

Australia’s 20-over cricket tournament Big Bash League (BBL) thanked Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan for participating in the 2023-24 edition with a video which is going viral on social media.

Zaman Khan represented Sydney Thunder in this ongoing edition. He played four matches, bowled 15.2 overs and bagged eight wickets.

The right-arm pacer bowled at an average of 16.37 and an economy of 8.54.

His best figures in the ongoing edition were 3-24 against Melbourne Stars at Albury’s Lavington Sports Club.

BBL paid tribute to Zaman Khan after his campaign ended. The viral video was a collection of his fiery wicket-taking yorkers.

It is pertinent to mention that Sydney Thunder had bid farewell to Zaman Khan with a heartfelt post.

“From the outskirts of Islamabad to the BBL,” their tweet read. “Thanks to Zaman for his efforts across BBL13. Once a part of the #ThunderNation, always a part of the Thunder Nation.”

From the outskirts of Islamabad to the @BBL ⚡️ Thanks to Zaman for his efforts across #BBL13 Once a part of the #ThunderNation, always a part of the Thunder Nation 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/Px2lOLc6q4 — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) December 28, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that Zaman Khan participated in the BBL 2023-24 with teammates Haris Rauf and Usama Mir.

The trio, who are not part of Pakistan’s Test squad for the ongoing three-match series against Australia, had requested the board to extend their NOC for two more matches.

However, their request to play additional games was rejected by the PCB.

