There was a time when I didn’t have money to buy shoes: Zaman Khan

Pakistan star pacer Zaman Khan named the cricketing icon who inspired him to become a fast bowler on the sidelines of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023/24.

Zaman Khan is currently representing Rawalpindi in the domestic T20 competition. He has bagged four wickets from three matches at an average of 29.75 and an economy of 9.91 so far.

His best figures in the tournament are 2-40 against Abbottabad.

The right-arm fast bowler has played seven matches and bagged four wickets for Pakistan.

Zaman Khan shared interesting facts from his cricketing career in a conversation with ARY News. The right-arm pacer said legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar inspired him to become a fast bowler.

“I got obsessed to become a fast bowler by watching Shoaib Akhtar’s performances,” he said. “I have been seeing him perform since childhood.”

The 22-year-old said he has a natural bowling style and practises to refine it.

The pacer recalled his financial struggles in the past. He claimed there was a time when he didn’t have money to buy shoes and played a night match wearing slippers.

He said the situation improved when he started earning.

Zaman Khan said he got selected in the Pakistan team after putting in hard work.

Speaking about his future plans, he plans on dismissing India and Australia batters in death overs.

