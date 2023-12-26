Watch: Glenn Maxwell’s huge six in BBL 2023-24

The video of a massive six by swashbuckling Australia and Melbourne Stars all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 fixture against Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground went viral.

In the seventh over of Melboune Stars inning, Sydney Sixers pacer Jackson Bird bowled a short delivery to Glenn Maxwell.

“The Big Show”, who struck a four on the previous delivery, had a wild swing and smashed the ball to the leg side. It hit the roof of the stand.

He was caught out for 12 off eight on the next delivery.

It is pertinent to mention that Melbourne Stars handed a four-wicket defeat to Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney Sixers were restricted to 154-8 with James Vince scoring a half-century. He struck 83 off 55 deliveries with eight fours and two sixes to his name.

Jack Edwards chipped in with his 23-ball 30 that included two boundaries and a maximum.

Usama Mir and Haris Rauf bagged three wickets each for the Melbourne side.

Melbourne Stars successfully chased the 155-run target at the loss of six wickets with three balls to spare. Hilton Cartwright was judged Player of the Match for his brilliant 30-ball 47 with seven fours to his name.

Beau Webster, on the other hand, scored four fours on his way to 32-ball 35.

Jackson Bird and Sean Abbott picked up two wickets for Sydney Sixers.

