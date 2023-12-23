Watch: Haris Rauf comes to bat without pads in BBL 2023-24

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on Saturday became a social media sensation during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 fixture between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at Albury’s Lavington Sports Oval.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Melbourne Stars batting lineup collapsed as they lost three wickets in three balls and Haris Rauf was the last batter to take guard.

Haris Rauf had everyone laughing as he came to the middle without wearing his pads. It is pertinent to mention that he was to stand at the non-striker’s end and just came with his helmet and gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

Related – ‘Haris Rauf should be groomed for T20 World Cup 2024 at the moment’

Liam Dawson, who faced the final delivery of the innings, also got out and the side were dismissed for 172.

Melbourne Stars lost the BBL 2023/24 fixture to Sydney Thunder by five wickets.

It is pertinent to mention that Beau Webster was the standout batter for Melbourne Stars with his half-century as he scored 59 off 44 balls with two boundaries and as many maximums. He put on a 69-run partnership with captain Glenn Maxwell (30 off 26). Hilton Cartwright and Thomas Rogers chipped in with 22 and 21 respectively.

Daniel Sams impressed with a four-wicket haul whereas Zaman Khan took three wickets.

Sydney Thunder successfully chased the 173-run target at the loss of five wickets. Alex Hales top-scored with his 26-ball 40 as his side got over the line in 18.2 overs.

His knock included three fours and as many sixes and put on a 78-run opening partnership with wicketkeeper batter Cameron Bancroft (30 off 20).

Oliver Davies and Daniel Sams scored 23 and 22 not out respectively.

Beau Webster was the star bowler for Melbourne Stars with his impressive figures of 4-29.