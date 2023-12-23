Usama Mir’s hilarious video from BBL 2023-24 goes viral

A hilarious video of Pakistan all-rounder Usama Mir went viral during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars at Albury’s Lavington Sports Oval.

The hilarious moment happened when Melbourne Stars pacer Mark Steketee bowled a front-foot no-ball to Sydney Thunder’s Cameron Bancroft on the first delivery of the innings.

The batter tried to go for the maximum but he mistimed the shot to third man where Usama Mir took a brilliant catch while diving forward.

Usama Mir started celebrating but was left confused when his teammate did not celebrate but told him to throw the ball. The Pakistan all-rounder was amused after being told it was a free hit.

Melbourne Stars lost the BBL 2023/24 fixture to Sydney Thunder by five wickets. The side scored 172 with Beau Webster scoring 59 off 44 balls with two boundaries and as many maximums.

He put on a 69-run partnership with captain Glenn Maxwell (30 off 26). Hilton Cartwright and Thomas Rogers chipped in with 22 and 21 respectively.

Daniel Sams impressed with a four-wicket haul whereas Zaman Khan took three wickets.

Sydney Thunder successfully chased the 173-run target at the loss of five wickets. Alex Hales top-scored with his 26-ball 40 as his side got over the line in 18.2 overs.

His knock included three fours and as many sixes and put on a 78-run opening partnership with wicketkeeper batter Cameron Bancroft (30 off 20).

Oliver Davies and Daniel Sams scored 23 and 22 not out respectively.

Beau Webster was the star bowler for Melbourne Stars with his impressive figures of 4-29.