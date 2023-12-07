Brisbane Heat thrash Melbourne Stars in BBL 2023/24 opener

Brisbane Heat on Thursday thrashed Melbourne Stars by 103 runs in the opening game of the Big Bash League 2023/24.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

The hosts put on a daunting total of 214-4 courtesy of opener Colin Munro’s unbeaten half-century.

The New Zealand batter missed out on his century as he struck nine fours and five maximums on his way to 61-ball 99. Marnus Labuschagne and captain Usman Khawaja scored 30 and 28 respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

Melbourne Stars Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, and Nathan Coulter-Nile took a wicket each.

Melbourne Stars were all at sea in chase of 215-run target as the side were dismissed for 111.

Hilton Cartwright scored three maximums and two boundaries on his way to 16-ball 33 whereas Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns scored 23 and 22 runs respectively.

Brisbane Heat bowler ran riot on Melbourne Stars’ batting lineup as Mitchell Swepson (3-23), Xavier Bartlett (2-8), and Michael Neser (2-30) helped the hosts got the opposition dismissed in 15.1 overs.

Related – Melbourne Stars sign Imad Wasim for Big Bash League 2023/24