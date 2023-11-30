Melbourne Stars sign Imad Wasim for Big Bash League 2023/24

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has signed with Melbourne Stars for the upcoming Big Bash League 2023/24 season.

Imad Wasim, who has proven himself as a valuable all-rounder with his performances over the years, will join compatriots Haris Rauf and Usama Mir.

Melbourne Stars stated that the former Pakistan cricketer will bring a huge amount of experience. The franchise’s General Manager Blair Crouch stated that Imad Wasim was looked at as a player who could play match-winning roles.

“With Liam [Dawson] available for the first three matches, we identified Imad [Wasim] as a player who could come in and perform a role for us with his left arm spin and lengthen our batting lineup,” he was quoted saying in the report. “I’m really looking forward to seeing lots of Pakistan fans in the crowd at the MCG [Melbourne Cricket Ground] with Imad [Wasim] joining his former national teammates, Usama Mir and Haris Rauf.”

For the unversed, the 34-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday after playing 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He amassed 1,472 runs and claimed 109 wickets.

Current BBL 13 Squad: Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Dawson (England), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim (Pakistan), Beau Webster.