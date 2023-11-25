Imad Wasim should take back his retirement: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif shared his views on compatriot Imad Wasim’s retirement from international cricket.

Imad Wasim had announced his retirement in a post on the social media application X.

The former all-rounder played 121 matches in which he scored 472 runs and took 109 wickets for Pakistan. He was part of the victorious ICC Champions Trophy 2017 squad.

Rashid Latif has commented on Imad Wasim’s retirement. He said the latter should make his return to international cricket.

The former wicketkeeper said the all-rounder is Pakistan’s best spin bowler and a handy batter. He said the country would suffer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies if its best player is not part of the team.

Rashid Latif said Pakistan Cricket Team’s Director Mohammad Hafeez should convince Imad Wasim to play for Pakistan again.

It is pertinent to mention that a vast section of social media had called for Imad Wasim’s inclusion in the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz and is predecessor Inzamam-ul-Haq had said only those players would get considered for selection that play domestic cricket.

