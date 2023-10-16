Imad Wasim reveals first thing he will do as captain

All-rounder Imad Wasim turned heads by revealing the first thing he would do if made captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Imad Wasim, who has scored 1,472 runs and bagged 109 wickets for Pakistan, appeared in a private channel’s show and gave his views on Pakistan Cricket. During the program, the host asked him if he would call pacer Mohammad Amir if he returned to the side and made the frontman.

The all-rounder said the left-arm pacer would be the first person he’d contact.

It is pertinent to mention that a section of Pakistan Cricket Team fans were calling for the duo’s selection in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad on the back of their impressive performances in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League 2023.

Imad Wasim was the third-highest run-getter in the tournament with 313 runs from 11 matches with two half-centuries. The left-arm spinner bagged 14 wickets as well.

Mohammad Amir, on the other hand, finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps.

Earlier, the Chief Selector of the Pakistan Cricket Team Inzamam-ul-Haq said Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim would be selected for the national team if they play first-class cricket.



“[Mohammad] Amir has been a great cricketer,” he said. “He has taken retirement. If he wants to play for Pakistan, he will have to play first-class cricket and perform there. If he performs then he will definitely be considered. The selection door is not closed for any player.”

He added, “The same is the case for Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Imad Wasim.”