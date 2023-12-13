Perth Scorchers too good for Melbourne Stars in BBL 2023/24

Perth Scorchers crushed Melbourne Stars by seven wickets in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Melbourne Stars were dismissed for just 101 in 19.1 overs. Hilton Cartwright top-scored with 18-ball 24 with two sixes to his name.

Opener Thomas Rogers and Liam Dawson scored 22 each.

Jason Behrendorff was the pick of Perth Scorchers bowlers with his three wickets each. Jhye Richardson and Hamish McKenzie dismissed two Melbourne batters each.

Perth Scorchers successfully chased the 102-run target at the loss of three wickets.

Stephen Eskinazi scored run-a-ball 25 whereas Cooper Connolly and Aaron Hardie struck 20 runs respectively to finish the game in 13.5 overs.

Joel Paris, Liam Dawson and Usama Mir took a wicket each for the Stars.

Brisbane Heat top the BBL 2023/24 points table with five. They are followed by Sydney Sixers (4), Perth Scorchers (3), Melbourne Renegades (1), Adelaide Strikers (1), Hobart Hurricanes (0), Sydney Thunder (0) and Melbourne Stars (0).