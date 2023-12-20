Perth Scorchers thrash Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2023/24

Hosts Perth Scorchers handed a nine-wicket drubbing to Hobart Hurricanes in their Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 fixture at the Perth Stadium.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The comfortable victory takes Perth Scorchers to second position on the BBL 2023/24 points table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

The Hurricanes scored 172-8 after electing to bat first with Chris Jordan scoring a half-century.

He struck six boundaries and five maximums on his way to a blistering 20-ball 59. Nikhil Chaudhary chipped in with his handy 40 off 31 deliveries with six boundaries to his name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

Jason Behrendorff was the pick of Scorchers bowlers with his impressive figures of 4-25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

The Scorchers successfully chased the 173-run target with ease. Zak Crawley and Aaron Hardie scored unbeaten fifties as the side completed the victory in 16.1 overs.

The latter fared better as he scored 85 from 45 balls with four fours and five sixes to his name. The former played a steady knock as he struck six fours and a maximum on his way to 46-ball 65.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFC Big Bash League (@bbl)

They put on a 157-run partnership on the second wicket.

Related – Perth Scorchers too good for Melbourne Stars in BBL 2023

As far as the BBL 2023/24 points table is concerned, Brisbane Heat top with five points.

They are followed by Perth Scorchers (5), Sydney Sixers (4), Adelaide Strikers (3), Melbourne Renegades (1), Sydney Thunder (0), Hobart Hurricanes (0) and Melbourne Stars (0).