Sydney Sixers clinch narrow win over Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2023/24

Sydney Sixers on Friday started their Big Bash League 2023/24 campaign with an eight-run win over the Melbourne Renegades at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Melbourne Renegades elected to field against Sydney Sixers.
Sydney Sixers amassed 175-6 thanks to opener Steve Smith’s fifty. He struck 61 from 42 balls with the help of seven fours and a maximum.
He put on a 69-run partnership with captain Moises Henriques (40 off 32).
Will Sutherland and Adam Zampa bagged two wickets each for the Renegades.
Will Sutherland scored an unbeaten half-century for Melbourne Renegades but it wasn’t enough for the side as they finished at 167-7 in chase of 176-run target.
He struck four maximums and a four on his way to 30-ball 51 not out. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Aaron Finch scored 48 and 33 respectively.
Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the Sydney bowlers with his three-wicket haul.
