Sydney Sixers down Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2023/24

Sydney Sixers on Monday registered a comfortable win over Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 fixture at Launceston’s University of Tasmania Stadium.

Sydney triumphed over Hobart by six wickets and extended their winning streak to two matches.

Hobart Hurricanes managed 135-8 on the back of opener Caleb Jewell’s 42 off 24 balls. His knock included seven boundaries and a maxim.

Patrick Dooley, Corey Anderson and Chris Jordan contributed 19, 17 and 16 runs to the scoreboard respectively.

Tom Curran was the pick of Sydney bowlers as he returned with impressive figures of 3-19 in four overs.

Daniel Hughes scored an unbeaten half-century as the Sixers successfully chased the 139-run target in 19.2 overs. He struck four fours and a six on his way to 50-ball 60 not out.

Jordan Silk and skipper Moises Henriques scored 23 and 20 respectively.

Corey Anderson was the pick of Hobart bowlers with his figures of 2-10 in 3.3 overs.

