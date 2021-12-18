BDS prepares report on Sher Shah blast

KARACHI: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has prepared its report on the Sher Shah blast in Karachi and declared a gas-related explosion, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The BDS team stated in its report that the accumulated gas in the sewerage line beneath the two-storey building caused a powerful explosion. The two-storey building was reportedly constructed on a sewerage line that caved in after a powerful explosion today.

At least 11 people lost their lives and 12 sustained wounds in the explosion.

Rescue activities are continued at the incident’s site Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene. Rescuers are searching for people feared trapped in the two-storey building that partially collapsed in the blast.

The building houses a bank and other offices. According to reports, the two-storey building is constructed on a sewerage line.

READ: AT LEAST 11 KILLED, 12 INJURED IN KARACHI’S SHER SHAH TWIN BLASTS

Following the intense explosion, many parked vehicles in the streets are also damaged.

Rescue officials told ARY News that the injured persons were shifted to Civil Trauma Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Heavy machinery of the local administration reached the incident’s site and started removing the debris to pull out the trapped people and dead bodies.

Heavy machinery of the local administration reached the incident’s site and started removing the debris to pull out the trapped people and dead bodies.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the Sher Shah blast and ordered Commissioner Karachi to hold an inquiry. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!