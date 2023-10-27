Fat-burning injections result in flesh-eating illness for influencer: Read

Can you even imagine rotting on the bed after undergoing a fat-burning procedure? This nightmare happened with influencer Beatriz Amma.

As reported by a foreign-based news outlet, a popular fitness influencer from America, Beatriz Amma, 23, who had been enjoying a luxurious life filled with fame, suffered the most horrifying experience of a lifetime, when she decided to undergo a fat-burning procedure at a spa.

The seemingly harmless procedure with painless injections led to an unexpected trial for her with a $800 procedure at a luxury spa, where she got a series of vitamin injections containing vitamins B1 and C administered, combined with fast-dissolving deoxycholic acid.

Reportedly, Amma got a total of 60 injections during the procedure – 10 in each of her arms, 20 in her back and 20 in her stomach. However, the luxury treatment got a horrendous turn, when she started to experience sickness, chills, and a fever overnight after the round of injections, and her skin started to rot.

She was rushed to a hospital. “During that time I was just rotting in bed. I couldn’t even put clothes on. I needed help going to the restroom. I needed help showering and changing,” Amma said as she recalled her ordeal.

According to her, doctors determined that she had developed necrosis, likely due to improper injection of the deoxycholic acid, which led to ‘mycobacterium abscessus’, a flesh-eating skin disease.

“I prayed to God and said ‘If this is my time, take me’. My body had lost the fight. I remember just being in so much pain that I thought I was going to die that night. I couldn’t fight anymore,” she remembered in an Instagram post.

Speaking of the spa which caused the horrific experience, Amma said, “It all looked super legit, clean, professional. [A worker] said it was made by a really reputable company and she showed me the vials. I was excited.”

