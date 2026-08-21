American singer Becky G revealed about embracing identity in her new album, Baraja Bendita.

On Thursday, August 20, during the interview, she noted that she was asked to share her perspective on showing a more “grown and sexual side” of herself on her newly released album. Becky explained, “Why is it that she’s a lady in the streets and a freak in the sheets, but God forbid she talk about it, you know?”

She added, “It was always so intriguing to me why it was so complicated for the industry and for our community to fully embrace the idea of womanhood and support it as well”.

She continued with her statement and noted that she “loves” Latina women; however, neither do they “want them to express themselves in this way” nor are they expected to “dress in this way and they can’t speak in this way.”

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Becky admitted that she embraced herself and started taking pride in who she is after having “life experiences” herself that gave her a vision to analyse things “from such a personal place.”

“I think that that’s the difference that people are hearing in this music. Now, I’m not just talking about women in general. This is me as a woman. This is what I’m experiencing,” she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Becky G, whose debut album Mala Santa was released in 2019, released her fifth studio album, Baraja Bendita, on August 14.