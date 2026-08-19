Becky G opens up about collab with Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez

Becky G shared her working experience with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

In the latest interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe Show, the 29-year-old singer revealed what it was like recording the track, Te Olvido (La La), with the couple. Becky said to Selena, “It’s more than cool. It’s beautiful”. She also added, “I was texting Benny the other day, and I just continue to reiterate to him how really thankful I am to have been invited to be on his album”.

The singer further mentioned that Benny has seen her “through various seasons in my artistry. He has always just been this person who, very early on, I remember meeting this character, this personality that I would never forget”.

For those unversed, Benny dropped the track, Te Olvido (La La), on July 31. The trio also joined forces for a music video filmed around Santee Alley in LA.

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Becky added, “It was so sick, so sick to be a part of and such a fun day on set,” Becky said. “I was doing my own stunts… I was going to say by choice, but not according to Benny.” She added, “Everybody’s got to do their own stunts”.