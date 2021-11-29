Beefed up security planned ahead of West Indies’ Karachi visit

KARACHI: As the West Indies team is all set to call on the Karachi stadium to vie against Pakistan in the early days of December, the home department of Sindh has convened Monday a meeting and charted the security blueprint for the safe event culmination, ARY News reported.

The Karachi’s Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Special Branch, AIG Operations and DIG Security also attended the huddle today among other law enforcement agenies’ (LEAs) officials and the Pakistan Cricket Board representatives.

DIG Maqsood Ahmed in the meeting today briefed that the security division personnel will oversee the defence and guarding of the players and spots. There will be Special Security Unit commandos and lady commandos teamed with the personnel from other forces deployed to safeguard the players, added DIG.

All the help will be tapped to ensure the matches, between West Indies and Pakistan team scheduled in the first half of Dec, are conducted safely, the huddle concluded.

Sindh govt announces commission to ‘regularize’ illegal housing structures

Separately from the provincial government today, Sindh announced to appoint a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to lead a commission against illegal constructions in the province.

The announcement was made by Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani who said that irregularities in the housing sector are not only confined to Nasla Tower, rather, the violations in building construction could be witnessed across the country.

He highlighted the two such cases and said that the Constitution Avenue and Bani Gala in Islamabad were regularized while the Punjab government has also passed an ordinance aimed at regularizing illegal housing societies in the province.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!