Beggar mafia abducts police officer; tortures him till he joins them

RAWALPINDI: In a shocking incident, beggar mafia abducted a police officer and tortured him to join them, ARY News reported.

As per details, the missing policeman Mustaqim Khalid was recovered after seven years from Rawalpindi and the civil lines police also arrested three gang members.

The police officer revealed that his mental condition is unstable, disclosing that the abductors broke his legs in an attempt to coerce him into begging

The authorities stated that the family of missing policeman Mustakim Khalid has been informed about his recovery.

Earlier, in a separate incident five policemen were ‘abducted’ along with weapons by dacoits in the katcha area of Sindh’s Shikarpur.

According to sources, dacoits attacked a police check post at Kot Shahoo locality of a katcha area and ‘took’ five policemen hostage.

SHO Kot Shahu, Mehboob Brohi, and Head Muhrar were among the five policemen ‘kidnapped’ by the dacoits. The dacoits fled toward katcha along with the abductees.

Read more: Policemen ‘abducted’ by dacoits in Shikarpur katcha area

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of police were summoned for the operation to recover the ‘abducted’ cops.

Prior to this, five cops were reportedly abducted along with the weapons by the dacoits in katcha area of Kandhkot.

The dacoits released four of the officials, however, one official namely Mumtaz Tanori – a resident of Shikarpur – was still being captivated.